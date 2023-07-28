California man accused of recording girl, 12, in public restroom held down by parents until police arrived: DA

A 33-year-old Southern California man accused of recording a 12-year-old girl inside a public restroom last Sunday was held down by the girl’s parents until police arrived after the girl told them what happened, officials said Friday.

Jacob Anthony Arriola, 33, allegedly followed the girl into the women’s restroom at a park in Fullerton, California, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

When the girl saw him she ran out and told her parents who confronted Arriola and then held him until officers arrived.

Arriola has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count each of using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography and placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping.

"Pedophiles will stop at nothing to satiate their own indulgences – even brazenly recording a young girl at public restroom during the day, only a short distance away from parents," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "Thankfully, the girl immediately reported what had happened and adults intervened. Protecting our children is paramount to me and to our community and we will do everything we can to hold those accountable who seek to exploit and manipulate kids."

Arriola remains in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail and the district attorney’s office says it believes he may have victimized others.

A wireless camera was found hidden inside the restroom after Arriola’s arrest and child pornography was allegedly found on his devices.