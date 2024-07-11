California man accused of decapitating elderly parents, dog at mobile home park

A southern California man has been arrested after he allegedly decapitated his elderly parents and the family dog, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Brandon Gerdvil, 41, is accused of killing, 77-year-old Ronald Walter Gerdvil and 79-year-old Antoinette Gerdvill, and their dog, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The department said officers were called to a mobile home in San Juan Capistrano, California, on July 9 for a domestic violence call.

At the home, officers found Ronald and Antoinette dead, describing the scene as "horrific."

Not long after discovering the bodies, deputies also received word that a "bloody male" was chasing a maintenance worker from the mobile home community and allegedly stole the worker's golf cart.

Gerdvil was then found in the golf cart near a local bike trail exit, according to FOX 5 San Diego, which is where at least one deputy shot at him.

He was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. It is unclear if Gerdvil had a weapon on him.

David Desmond told FOX 11 that he saw Gerdvil aggressively fighting with his father the morning before the horrid attack.

"Younger guy was in his face, with his finger pointing at him, in his face," Desmond told the outlet. "I didn’t hear what they were saying, but he looked really angry and the other guy was old."

Another neighbor told the outlet that Gerdvil had a drug issue and was living with his parents.

Gerdvil, who is still in the hospital, will be booked on two counts of homicide when he is medically cleared, police said.