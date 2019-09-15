California Lyft driver opens fire in shootout after 2 men tried robbing him, police say

Police in California are looking for two suspects who allegedly shot a Lyft driver early Sunday morning after the driver shot at the men who held him up, according to a local report.

The Lyft driver had just dropped off a passenger in west-central Fresno at around 3 a.m. Sunday and pulled over as he waited for another pick up when two men walked up to him and demanded money, KFSN-TV reported, citing police.

The driver reportedly told police he agreed to give the men cash, but instead of reaching for it, he pulled out a gun of his own and shot at the suspects. The suspects allegedly fired back, hitting the driver in the side.

Paramedics reportedly rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

"I mean, how sad," Lt. Tim Tietjen with the Fresno Police Department said. "The guy's just trying to work. He's trying to do his job and he's confronted by two individuals who are trying to take his hard-earned money from him. To me, that's extremely sad and our prayers are with the victim."

The suspects took off before officers had arrived and investigators reportedly were looking for surveillance video from the neighborhood.

A Lyft spokeswoman told Fox News the driver had logged off of the Lyft platform before the incident was reported to have taken place.

In a statement the spokeswoman, Lauren Alexander, wrote, “What’s being reported is terrifying. While this incident did not occur on platform we have reached out to the driver to extend our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Lyft has a strict no-weapons policy for both riders and drivers.