Crime
Published

California high school teacher released on $50k bail after contacting student with intent to commit crime

Jara is accused of sending inappropriate texts to the minor

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being accused of contacting a student with the intent to commit a crime.

Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The teacher at Redlands East Valley High School has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began its investigation into the teacher.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend our brave student who submitted a report about Mr. Jara using Sprigeo, our new district-wide reporting system. This allowed school administration and SB County Sheriff Deputies to investigate the issue immediately, leading to a prompt arrest," Redlands Unified School District Public Information Officer Christine Stephens told Fox News Digital in a statement.

  • LRod Jara
    Image 1 of 3

    A California teacher was arrested and released on $50,000 bail for allegedly contacting a student with the intent to commit a crime. (San Bernardino Sheriff's Department)

  • Lrod Jara
    Image 2 of 3

    Jara taught cybersecurity and animation and Redlands East Valley High School. (Redlands East Valley High School)

  • Redlands East Valley High School
    Image 3 of 3

    Redlands East Valley High School (Google Mpas)

Jara is accused of sending inappropriate texts to the minor, according to the sheriff's department.

LOS ANGELES DA GASCON'S OFFICE LANDS 5-MONTH PROBATION CAMP SENTENCE FOR TEEN WHO MOWED DOWN MOM AND INFANT

The 49-year-old taught cybersecurity and animation courses at the high school, according to Redlands East Valley High School's website.

"As our District remains committed to maintaining a safe environment at all of our schools, we encourage our students, families and staff to continue to use Sprigeo to report discrimination, racism, bullying incidents, and school safety threats," Stephens said. 

Detectives believe additional victims may have been in contact with Jara and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Katie Merrill of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615. Anonymous callers can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.