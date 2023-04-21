Expand / Collapse search
California
Gov. Newsom directs National Guard to help combat San Francisco's fentanyl crisis

The effort specifically singles out San Francisco's Tenderloin district, which has seen open-air drug use and trafficking

Louis Casiano
Louis Casiano | Fox News
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the National Guard and California Highway Patrol to help combat San Francisco's fentanyl trafficking crisis. 

On Friday, Newsom announced an effort to have both agencies assist local authorities to address the rise in fentanyl use

The agreement will focus on "dismantling fentanyl trafficking and disrupting the supply of the deadly drug in the city by holding the operators of large-scale drug trafficking operations accountable," the Democratic governor's office said. 

AWKWARD GAVIN NEWSOM VIDEO GOES VIRAL AFTER FLORIDA VISIT: 'LIKE A KINDERGARTNER'

California homeless

Homeless people are seen on streets of the Tenderloin district in San Francisco. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed the National Guard and California National Guard to assist local authorities to combat the fentanyl crisis.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Two truths can co-exist at the same time: San Francisco’s violent crime rate is below comparably sized cities like Jacksonville [Florida] and Fort Worth [Texas] — and there is also more we must do to address public safety concerns, especially the fentanyl crisis," said Newsom in a news release. 

CHP will assist the San Francisco Police Department by assigning personnel and training, drug trafficking enforcement within certain areas of the city, specifically the Tenderloin area. 

The National Guard, or CalGuard, has been directed by Newsom to identify personnel and resources that will help dismantle fentanyl trafficking rings.

The city's Tenderloin neighborhood has been called the epicenter of the region's homelessness and drug crisis. 

In 2021, Mayor London Breed issued a state of emergency for the neighborhood in an effort to address drug overdose deaths. The city saw a 40% jump in overdose deaths from January through March.

Newsom smirks

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks  at a news conference in Sacramento on March. ((AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File))

San Francisco had the second-highest overdose rate in the nation along with the second-highest death rate from fentanyl overdose in 2020, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.