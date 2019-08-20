Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

California gang members laugh in court while receiving life sentences for attempted murder of cop: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Two California gang members convicted of attempted murder in the 2015 shooting of a police officer smiled and laughed as a judge handed them life sentences on Monday, according to a report.

Jamie Caudillo and Steven Rincon stood trial for shooting at former Merced Police Officer Ryan Rasmussen during a routine traffic stop in Merced, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2015.

According to prosecutors, Caudillo, the passenger, fired at Rasmussen while Rincon sped off. Rasmussen was hit on bulletproof vest and his hand.

Fellow officers fired at Caudillo, hitting him at least once, the Merced Sun-Star reported.

Jaime Caudillo, left, and Steven Rincon, were both charged with attempted murder of a police officer, according to a report.

Jaime Caudillo, left, and Steven Rincon, were both charged with attempted murder of a police officer, according to a report. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

A 10-hour manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies evenntually ended with the arrest of Caudillo and Rincon.

In May, Caudillo was found guilty of shooting Rasmussen, and Rincon of being the getaway driver, the Merced Sun-Star reported. Both were charged with attempted murder, the report said.

Rasmussen, who lost his right pinky finger in the encounter and was forced to retire from police service, said Caudillo “stripped me of my career.”

Merced County Judge Carol Ash said neither gang member appeared to express remorse during the trial.

19 MS-13 GANG MEMBERS INDICTED IN ‘MEDIEVAL-STYLE’ CALIFORNIA SLAYINGS WERE IN COUNTRY ILLEGALLY, OFFICIALS SAY

“I pray that they ask God for forgiveness,” said Rasmussen’s mother, Judith, as Rincon reportedly laughed and shook his head.

Caudillo was sentenced to 50 years and eight months to life in prison, while Rincon received 80 years to life in prison, the Sun-Star reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rincon, a third strike offender, already was facing charges for a jailhouse murder, according to court records.

The men’s attorney said they would be appealing their sentences and convictions.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.