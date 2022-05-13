Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California fire destroys 20 homes, injures firefighters

Laguna Niguel's Coastal Fire has stretched across 200 acres

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The Coastal Fire in California's community of Laguna Niguel injured two firefighters on Thursday, forcing evacuations and setting multimillion-dollar homes ablaze.

Hundreds of firefighters worked to put out the fire that destroyed at least 20 homes and damaged at least 11, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

FIRE DESTROYS MANSIONS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, EVACUATIONS ORDERED

The fire has spread to over 200 acres and is approximately 15% contained. There are 550 firefighters assigned to the blaze. The two who were injured were assessed at a hospital and later released.

In an afternoon news conference, the fire's incident commander, Shane Sherwood, said damage assessments had been completed. 

  • A man holds his cat as he assess the damage at his home from California's Coastal Fire
    Image 1 of 7

    Laguna Niguel, California May 12, 2022 On May 12, 2022, Sassan Darian, 38, holds his cat, Cyrus, as he assessed the damage outside his fathers home on Coronado Pointe. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • A firefighter uses a hose to put out hot spots in California's Coastal Fire
    Image 2 of 7

    A firefighter uses a hose to put out hot spots in one of the homes destroyed by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A plane drops retardant onto California's Coastal Fire
    Image 3 of 7

    A plane drops fire retardant onto the Coastal Fire Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

  • Firefighters monitor hot spots in California's Coastal Fire
    Image 4 of 7

    Firefighters monitor hot spots next to a car destroyed by the Coastal Fire Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

  • Firefighters protect the remains of a home damaged in California's Coastal Fire
    Image 5 of 7

    Members of the Torrance Fire Dept, from left, Brent Nunez, Michael Cotter and Rick Cathey protect the remains of a fire-damaged home in the aftermath of the Coastal Fire Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  ( AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

  • Firefighters monitor hotspots in California's Coastal Fire
    Image 6 of 7

    Firefighters monitor hot spots on Coronado Pointe after the Coastal fire destroyed about 20 homes in Laguna Niguel, California. Crews continued mopping up on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

  • A car burned by California's Coastal Fire
    Image 7 of 7

    A firefighter (L) works to put out hotspots at one of over 20 homes destroyed by the Coastal fire on May 12, 2022 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sherwood said the weather was predicted to become even hotter and drier over the next two days, further challenging containment efforts.  

"We will continue to work diligently in all of our efforts to not only contain the fire, but to address all those that have been impacted with their homes," he said. 

Captain Virgil Asuncion, who serves as the chief of police services for Laguna Niguel, said that approximately 900 residents had evacuated and that orders remained in place. 

He noted that police had received more than 1,250 calls to their hotline and that roads are still closed in the area.

EFFORT AGAINST SOUTHWEST FIRES CONTINUES AS WIND, DUST IMPACT REGION

The Coastal Fire started on Wednesday afternoon and its cause is under investigation.

Southern California Edison, the area's electric provider, reported that unspecified electrical "circuit activity" occurred around the time the fire broke out.

Electric utility equipment has repeatedly been linked to starting some of the state's most disastrous wildfires, especially during windy weather.

Last year, the state Public Utilities Commission approved a settlement of more than half a billion dollars in fines and penalties for SoCal Edison for its role in five wildfires in 2017 and 2018.

Fast-moving brush fire in Southern California engulfs multimillion-dollar homes in flames Video

"Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. Our investigation is ongoing," the utility said.

Photos of the scene showed mansions charred by the flames and cars nearly completely melted.

Brian Fennessy, chief of the Orange County Fire Authority, said that even small fires have become extreme threats.

"The big difference is, and we’re seeing it again with climate change. The fuel beds in this county, throughout Southern California, throughout the West, are so dry that a fire like this is going to be more commonplace," he said on Wednesday, according to Fox Weather

Nationwide, more than 2,000 square miles have burned thus far in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.