Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Fire destroys mansions in Southern California, evacuations ordered

A state of emergency was declared for the city of Laguna Niguel

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fast-moving wildfire that sparked Wednesday afternoon in Southern California has burned at least 20 homes, according to officials. 

The flames tore through the community of multimillion-dollar mansions as gusty winds whipped, but they died down overnight. 

EFFORT AGAINST SOUTHWEST FIRES CONTINUES AS WIND, DUST IMPACT REGION

The Orange County Fire Authority said early Thursday that the Coastal Fire had spread to approximately 200 acres

"We are currently working on putting together property damage assessment teams to start inspecting fire damages," the agency tweeted.

No injuries were reported, but evacuations were ordered by authorities. 

  • Firefighters battle a California fire
    Image 1 of 7

    Firefighters work to put out a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

  • Image 2 of 7

    Smoke from a wildfire rises above a residential area in Laguna Niguel, Orange County, California, U.S. May 11, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. ( Tim Wheaton/via Reuters)

  • A firefighter battles a California fire
    Image 3 of 7

    A firefighter works to put out a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

  • A fire truck next to a California wildfire
    Image 4 of 7

    Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate do due fast moving brush fire. (Credit: OCSD - Laguna Niguel Police Services)

  • Firefighters work to put out a California fire
    Image 5 of 7

    The Orange County Fire Authority works to put out the Coastal Fire (Credit: Orange County Fire Authority)

  • Helicopter flies over a California wildfire
    Image 6 of 7

    A helicopter flies over a wildfire in Laguna Niguel, California, U.S., in this screen grab obtained from a social media video on May 12, 2022.  (Courtesy of Samriti Goyal - Instagram @samriti.goyal/via REUTERS)

  • Firefighters work to put out a California fire
    Image 7 of 7

    Firefighters work to put out a structure burning during a wildfire Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Laguna Niguel, Calif.  (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

"Communities near Pacific Island Drive and Coronado Pointe need to evacuate [due to] fast-moving brush fire," the Orange County Sheriff's Department's Laguna Niguel Police Services wrote on social media, alongside a picture of burning hills. 

A state of emergency was declared for the city of Laguna Niguel.

Fox 11 reported that multiple roofs, garages and patios have collapsed.

NEW MEXICO WILDFIRE SCORCHES ABOUT 275 SQUARE MILES, FUELED BY STRONG WINDS AND HIGH TEMPERATURES

Sixty types of resources were working to fight the fire, including helicopters that made water drops. 

The vegetation fire broke out near Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach.

Fire season off to dangerous start after almost one million acres already burned Video

According to Fox Weather, winds were reported to be at least 20 mph, which helped drive a column of smoke southward toward San Clemente.

Fire officials have not said what they believe started the fire.

The National Interagency Fire Center says more than a million acres have burned nationwide this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the West

Fox News' Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.