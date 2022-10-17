Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYPD releases surveillance video of $500,000 jewelry heist in Manhattan

The 3-minute smash-and-grab happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at a Manhattan jewelry store

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A group of thieves used a sledgehammer to break into a Manhattan jewelry store last week before making up with half a million dollars worth of valuables.

Three thieves smashed through the glass doors of a Park Avenue jewelry store with a sledgehammer before making off with half a million dollars in gems, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows. 

The heist happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday at Cellini Jewelers on 56th Street in midtown Manhattan. 

Three suspects used a sledgehammer to break through the glass doors at the front of the store. 

Three suspects used a sledgehammer to break through the glass doors at the front of the store.  (NYPD)

Surveillance video shows the three masked suspects breaking through two glass doors then smashing display cases and grabbing watches and jewelry. 

CRIME, EMPLOYEE SHORTAGES FORCE NYC TO RAMP UP SURVEILLANCE, SOME BUSINESSES TO CLOSE THEIR DOORS

The smash-and-grab burglary lasted just three minutes before the thieves fled in a silver sedan waiting outside the store. 

None of the suspects have been apprehended by police

The suspects smashed display cases and stole watches and other jewelry. 

The suspects smashed display cases and stole watches and other jewelry.  (NYPD)

The thieves made off with more than $500,000 worth of valuables. 

The thieves made off with more than $500,000 worth of valuables.  (NYPD)

There have been more than 12,000 burglaries so far this year throughout New York City, a 31.5% increase over the same time frame last year, according to NYPD data. 

A similar smash-and-grab targeted Rocco's Jewelry in the Bronx in August, when thieves made off with $2.15 million worth of merchandise. 

The NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects in Saturday's heist. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest