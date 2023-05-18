Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California doctor 'purposefully drove' Tesla off cliff with family inside: affidavit

Dharmesh Patel's wife and two young children survived the 250-foot drop

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff Video

California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff

California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the rescue and extrication of two adults (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

California radiologist Dharmesh Patel was "depressed" and "purposefully drove off" a cliff in his Tesla with his family inside, his wife, Neha Patel, told investigators in January.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was charged on Monday with three counts of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly driving himself, his wife and their two children — the 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl — off Devil's Slide near California Highway 1 in his Tesla.

"He drove off. He’s depressed. He’s a doctor. He said he was going to drive off the cliff. He purposely drove off," Neha Patel told investigators, according to a newly unsealed affidavit obtained by The San Francisco Chronicle.

Dharmesh claimed at the time that he pulled off the road to check a flat tire, the affidavit states. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

DHARMESH PATEL: SON OF CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO DROVE FAMILY OFF CLIFF HAD ‘NO INJURIES’ AFTER FALL

Dharmesh Patel and his family alongside his mugshot

Dharmesh Patel is charged with three counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving himself and his family off a cliff in California. (Facebook/ San Mateo County Sheriff's Office)

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Mark Andrew said on Jan. 3 that he did not believe the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash off the Devil's Slide cliff, south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on State Highway 1.

First responders who arrived at the scene on Jan. 2 noticed the white Tesla about 250 feet down the cliff and saw victims still moving inside the vehicle. 

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER RESCUE AFTER TESLA PLUNGES OFF 'DEVIL'S SLIDE' CLIFF

Rescuers were able to pull the couple's two children from the vehicle using a "jaws of life" tool and pulled Patel and his wife from the vehicle's windows. The boy had no physical injuries, Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe previously told Fox News Digital.

In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond to a vehicle over the side of Highway 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, in San Mateo County, California. (Sgt. Brian Moore/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP; File)

The 7-year-old girl, who was also in a child seat, sustained "significant" injuries but was released from the hospital "fairly quickly" and will not have "long-term" physical complications, the DA's office was told.

CALIFORNIA DOCTOR WHO DROVE TESLA OFF CLIFF WITH WIFE, 2 KIDS IN JAIL HELD WITHOUT BAIL: REPORT

Neha "suffered probably the most serious injuries," Wagstaffe previously explained.

Witnesses and video footage from the Tom Lantos Tunnel, which Patel drove through before the crash, appeared to show Patel's Tesla driving straight off the cliff without braking or attempting to serve to safety, according to the DA.

  • tesla crashed over california cliff
    Image 1 of 4

    This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • california tesla crash resue
    Image 2 of 4

    In this image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, emergency personnel respond after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

  • Emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway
    Image 3 of 4

    In this image from video provided by Cal Fire San Mateo, Santa Cruz Unit, emergency personnel respond to the scene after a Tesla plunged off a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit via AP)

  • A helicopter works above choppy waters to rescue two adults and two young children who plunged off a northern California cliff
    Image 4 of 4

    This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California officials believe Patel's actions were "intentional."

Authorities are asking additional witnesses to call the CHP-San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.