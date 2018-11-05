Expand / Collapse search
California
California detox center shooting leaves one dead, two wounded, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Outside the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael, Calif., where a shooting left one dead.

Outside the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael, Calif., where a shooting left one dead. (Google Street View)

At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a California detox center early Monday, police said.

Authorities received a call about a shooting at the Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael at about 1:33 a.m., Sgt. Michael Brovelli, from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, said, according to KTVU-TV. He said responding deputies found three victims – two men and a woman.

One of the injured men died and the two others were transported to a hospital, Brovelli said. The conditions of the wounded weren’t immediately known.

A manhunt was on for the gunman.

The identities of the gunman and victims were not released.

