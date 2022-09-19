Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California deputy fatally shoots man attacking people with bricks

2 victims bled profusely from a brick attack outside a CA home

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man who attacked at least two people with a large rock or brick during a fight outside a home in central California, authorities said.

Deputies responding Saturday evening following reports of a family disturbance with injuries found shattered windows and blood visible inside and outside the residence in an unincorporated area north of downtown Fresno, sheriff's officials said.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING LEAVES ARMY PARATROOPER DEAD

There was a fight involving up to eight people and two victims — a man and a woman — were bleeding profusely, according to Lt. Arley Terrence with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies confronted the man believed responsible for the injuries, ordering him to drop a "large rock or brick," Terrence said. When the man refused to comply, one of the deputies opened fire, striking the man, officials said.

A man injured two people in a brick attack in Fresno, California, on Sept. 17, 2022.

A man injured two people in a brick attack in Fresno, California, on Sept. 17, 2022. (Fox News)

The man, who was not identified, died at a hospital, the Fresno Bee reported Sunday.

The shooting was under investigation.

COLORADO MAN CONVICTED IN 1982 SLAYINGS OF 2 WOMEN LAST SEEN HITCHHIKING NEAR ROCKY MOUNTAINS

The conditions of the two injured people weren't immediately available Sunday.

No law enforcement personnel were injured.