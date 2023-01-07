California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property

Police in the northern part of California’s central valley say that an ax-wielding man was shot after allegedly attacking a property owner who has a concealed-carry permit.

In a Facebook post , the Merced County Sheriff’s Department says deputies received a call Tuesday evening of an assault taking place in the city of Dos Palos, California.

On the way to the scene of the incident, deputies were informed by dispatch that the victim was a legally permitted CCW holder who shot the adult male in self-defense.

That suspect, according to police, had attempted to hit the victim with an ax.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that the suspect, identified as Luis Larios, suffered a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening.

The Facebook post says that Deputy Machado administered a tourniquet to Larios as they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

"Deputies determined that the property owner located Larios sitting in his vehicle on the property and was stuck in the mud," the Facebook post said.

"The property owner then tried to help him get his car unstuck when Larios became angry and grabbed an axe from the trunk of his car. He then began swinging the axe in a threatening way."

The shooting was determined to be justified self-defense and Larios is currently in custody "pending criminal charges", according to the release.