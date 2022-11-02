Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

California border officers seize more than 2 tons of drugs, including meth allegedly hidden in green onions

The methamphetamine and cocaine seized in both drug busts were worth millions of dollars on the streets, border officials said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Border Patrol agents, migrants clash near El Paso Video

Border Patrol agents, migrants clash near El Paso

A group of migrants clashed Monday with Border Patrol agents who fired "crowd control projectiles" near El Paso, Texas.

Border officers in California seized more than two tons of drugs over a two-day period, including packages of methamphetamine hidden in the middle of a large pallet of green onions, officials said Wednesday. 

The drugs were discovered last month at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility near San Diego. 

"The lengths drug trafficking organizations are willing to go to conceal and smuggle narcotics is a testament to how effective our officers are," Jennifer De La O, CBP Director of Field Operations for the San Diego Field Office, said in a statement.

ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WAVE VENEZUELAN FLAG AFTER CROSSING US SOUTHERN BORDER, ATTACK BORDER PATROL AGENTS 

Packages of methamphetamine were found hidden in a pallet of green onions during an alleged drug smuggling attempt in California.  

Packages of methamphetamine were found hidden in a pallet of green onions during an alleged drug smuggling attempt in California.   (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The first seizure occurred on Oct. 20 when a 28-year-old man driving a tractor-trailer had a shipment he claimed contained green onions. The driver was referred for a secondary inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. 

During that search, border officers found 183 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the pallet of onions, authorities said. The drugs weighed nearly 1,529 pounds and were worth $3.3 million. 

The next day, officers found meth and cocaine hidden in a tractor-trailer driven by a 29-year-old man who said he was transporting electronics. 

A canine team screened the truck, and they discovered 195 packages of methamphetamine and 75 packages of cocaine hidden within a false wall, authorities said. The drugs were worth more than $24 million. 

Border security ranks as top issue for Texas voters ahead of midterms Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both men were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the United States, and the trucks were handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.