Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

California border officers arrest Mexican man hiding 400 pounds of cocaine in cucumber shipment

CBP officers uncovered 146 packages of cocaine within cucumber boxes

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mexican man was arrested at a California port of entry earlier this month after getting caught smuggling more than 400 pounds of cocaine inside boxes of cucumbers, authorities said.

The 33-year-old male, who was driving a tractor trailer with a shipment manifest for cucumbers, was seeking entry into the U.S. from the southern border on Sept. 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. 

During an inspection at the Otay Mesa port of entry’s cargo facility, CBP officers uncovered 146 packages of cocaine within the shipment of cucumbers. The narcotics weighed 401.68 pounds.

Officials shared photos showing the packages of drugs hidden among the vegetables in cardboard boxes.

SEN. TIM SCOTT VOWS TO ‘COMPLETE THE WALL’ AT US-MEXICO BORDER

cocaine in box of cucumbers

Border officers uncovered 146 packages of cocaine hidden within the cucumber boxes. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"The impact our CBP officers have on our agency and the wider community goes far beyond the call of duty," Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said in a written statement. "This seizure is a true testament of the diligent work ethic our officers possess."

cocaine in box of cucumbers

The tractor trailer had a manifest for a shipment of cucumbers. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The seizure came just three days after CBP officers at the port of entry stopped a 25-year-old Mexican man hauling a tractor trailer. 

Officers screened the tractor trailer and found anomalies within its gas tank. Officials extracted a substance that was later determined to be liquid methamphetamine.

buckets of liquid methamphetamine

In a separate seizure, border officers uncovered 663.15 pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden within the gas tank of a tractor trailer. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

DEM TEXAS MAYOR SAYS CITY IS AT ‘BREAKING POINT’ AS BORDER CRISIS RAGES

CBP filled 22 five-gallon buckets with the illegal substance, which had a total weight of 663.15 pounds, according to the agency.

The street value of the narcotics from both seizures totaled $5,367,525.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, both Mexican citizens were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. 