Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Dem Texas mayor says city is at 'breaking point' as border crisis rages

El Paso is currently facing over 2,000 arriving migrants per day

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
We need to have repercussions at the border: Rep. Henry Cuellar Video

We need to have repercussions at the border: Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, discusses the border crisis, how it needs to be addressed and the handling by the Biden administration.

A Texas mayor is sounding the alarm amid a dramatic spike in migrants crossing the U.S. border, saying his city has reached a "breaking point."

"The city of El Paso only has so many resources and we have come to... a breaking point right now," El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said at a news conference Saturday.

Leeser's comments come as El Paso has faced over 2,000 migrants per day crossing the border and seeking asylum in the city, putting a strain on resources and overflowing the available shelter space.

MEXICO CRACKS DOWN ON MIGRANTS HITCHING RIDE TO US ON FREIGHT TRAIN KNOWN AS 'THE BEAST'

El Paso mayor

Mayor Leeser said El Paso has reached its "breaking point" as the border crisis rages. (Fox News)

"So, this is something that we've been prepared for, but these numbers have really escalated a lot quicker than we ever anticipated," he added.

The city is just one of several border cities in Texas and California facing a surge in mostly Venezuelan asylum seekers, according to a Reuters report, with many taking dangerous routes on buses and cargo trains to reach the U.S. border.

Leeser said the city plans to open a new shelter, though on Saturday El Paso chartered five buses to move migrants to cities such as New York, Chicago and Denver. The mayor said the migrants were being moved to the city of their choice, with many lacking transportation to get to their preferred destinations while El Paso's shelter capacity currently can only host 400 people and also has to serve the city's homeless population.

Leeser's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

Migrants at the border in Texas

Migrants wait to be processed on the Ciudad Juarez side of the border on Sept. 21, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The spike to over 2,000 migrants per day is a dramatic change from just six weeks ago when they were only seeing about 350 to 400 people crossing into El Paso daily. The surge has forced the city to work with the U.S. Border Patrol to find space, with the city and agency teaming up over the last 10 days to provide shelter to about 6,500 people.

Leeser said roughly two-thirds of those arriving in El Paso are single men, while 32% are families and about 2% are unaccompanied children.

Asylum seekers heading to the U.S. travel on a train, in El Carmen

Asylum seekers head to the U.S. on a train after thousands of migrants crossed in recent days, in El Carmen, Mexico, Sept. 21, 2023. (Reuters/Daniel Becerril)

"I think it's really important to note that we have a broken immigration system," Leeser said. "It's the same thing over and over again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House and U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

More from Politics