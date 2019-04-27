California authorities say man detained in relation to synagogue 'shooting incident', injuries reported

Authorities on Saturday detained a man for questioning in relation to a "shooting incident" at a Southern California synagogue, officials said.

The situation unfolded at Chabad of Poway synagogue before noon, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department's Poway station said on Twitter.

“A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue,” the station tweeted. “@SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m."

"There are injuries. This is a developing situation,” the tweet continued.

Injured individuals were transported to the Palomar Medical Center, the sheriff added.

The update came after the sheriff’s department notified the public that deputies were looking into “reports of a man with a gun.”

“Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun,” the tweet said. “Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job.”

