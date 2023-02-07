Expand / Collapse search
CA woman who pleaded guilty to statutory rape of teen boys to serve 8 years in prison

The California woman groomed and lured the teenage boys to commit lewd acts

Associated Press
A 35-year-old Northern California woman pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Jennifer Decarlo last week entered guilty pleas to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The Oakley resident was initially investigated for grooming a single victim for sex, but police eventually located two additional minor victims, according to prosecutors.

Jennifer Decarlo, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, and two counts of statutory rape in California.

Jennifer Decarlo, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes, two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, and two counts of statutory rape in California. (Fox News)

"Further investigation resulted in evidence from social media demonstrating how Decarlo groomed and lured young boys to her home for the purpose of committing lewd acts on them," the DA's statement said.

Decarlo was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in state prison. Upon release, she will be required to register for life as a sex offender.