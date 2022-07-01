CA wildfire in Sierra Nevada partially contained due to ideal weather

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Improving weather helped firefighters stop the spread of a Sierra Nevada wildfire that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured 13 firefighters and a civilian, authorities said Thursday.

The Rices Fire remained at 904 acres while containment increased to 20%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

Injuries from the fire were heat-related problems, such as dehydration, fire officials said.

The wildfire began with a building fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River. It burned that structure and three nearby outbuildings, fire officials said.

Some evacuation orders were lifted Thursday as firefighters made progress but Cal Fire said 250 homes and other structures in small nearby communities remained under threat.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.