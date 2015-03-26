‘Bucket List Bandit’ tells bank teller he has 4 months to live during robbery

The FBI is searching for a bank robber called the "Bucket List Bandit" after he allegedly robbed nine banks in several Western and Southern states in the past three months.

The suspect, described as a white male about 60 years old, was given the name because he allegedly told a bank teller that he only has a few months to live.

His last robbery was at a Lindell Bank branch in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon on Aug. 30, Rebecca Wu, a spokeswoman from the FBI St. Louis division said.

He is also suspected of robberies in Columbia, Mo., and in Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee and Illinois.

He appears to be a creature of habit. He usually wears the same blue polo shirt and jeans, the FBI said. He has a gray mustache and wears glasses. He's never displayed a weapon but told tellers on occasion that he indeed has one, the FBI said.

His technique is that he walks into the bank alone and hands the teller a demand note, the FBI said.

"It's not uncommon for a robber to just want to get in and get out," Wu said. "They generally want to draw as little attention to themselves as possible."

The suspect was seen in a black SUV, authorities say, may be a Chevrolet Captiva, the FBI said.

The FBI will utilize digital billboards across the country in an attempt to identify the robber.

