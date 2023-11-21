Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts

Bruins' Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

The Vancouver native was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife.

According to a Boston Police Department report, Lucic appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at his North End apartment early Saturday after his wife reported that he tried to choke her. Brittany Lucic told the responding officers that her husband had pulled her hair, but said he did not try to strangle her. She declined an offer of medical treatment.

Milan Lucic, a member of the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup championship team, was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery on a family member, which carries a maximum penalty of 2½ years in prison.

BRUINS' MILAN LUCIC TAKING LEAVE OF ABSENCE AFTER REPORTED ARREST IN ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT

Milan Lucic is flanked by court officers

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, center, is flanked by court officers as he arrives at Boston Municipal Court in Boston on Nov. 21, 2023, for his arraignment on an assault charge in connection with his arrest over the weekend after his wife called police to their home and said he tried to choke her. Lucic was released on personal recognizance bail Tuesday after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND OF FORMER NHL PLAYER ADAM JOHNSON MADE HEARTBREAKING DISCOVERY FOLLOWING HIS DEATH: REPORT

Lucic did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, and a pre-trial hearing was set for Jan. 19. As condition of his bail, Lucic was prohibited from abusing the alleged victim and from consuming alcohol.

The judge granted a motion from Lucic’s attorney that he be allowed to attend the next hearing by video call.

Lucic’s agent did not reply to an email seeking comment over the weekend, and did not respond to a text message seeking comment Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Vancouver native has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury.

The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. Coach Jim Montgomery and captain Brad Marchand said they would provide Lucic’s family any support necessary but declined to otherwise comment on the arrest.