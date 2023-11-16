Longtime girlfriend of former NHL player Adam Johnson made heartbreaking discovery following his death: report

Ryan Wolfe, the longtime girlfriend of former NHL player Adam Johnson, learned after his death the 29-year-old hockey player had plans to propose, according to a report.

Two close friends of the Johnson family told USA Today he bought an engagement ring before the pair flew to England for his upcoming season with the Nottingham Panthers and had plans to propose.

Wolfe found the ring in their apartment in England after the family had informed her of his plans, the outlet reported.

During a memorial service for Johnson in his native Minnesota earlier this month, Wolfe read a letter to Johnson that she said would’ve been similar to what she would have written to him on their wedding day.

"I’m so lucky to have loved you and been unconditionally loved by you. You made me so insanely happy, and it feels like an understatement to say we were boyfriend and girlfriend or fiancées," she said, in part.

"I’ve never really felt like there was a label that could describe us, how well we fit, how in sync and aware of one another we were, how we agreed about everything under the sun, even if sometimes you liked to disagree with me on little things like the quickest way home or the best brand of peanut butter.

"To me, you were everything. You were my home, my best friend, my sounding board, my rock, my safe haven and the love of my life. I’m never going to stop thinking about you, missing you and loving you until we can be together again. I love you."

The former Pittsburgh Penguin was playing in a Challenge Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena Oct. 28 when, during the second period, his neck was slashed by a skate blade

Matt Petgrave of Sheffield had collided with another player, causing his skate to go up in the air.

The Nottingham Panthers later released a statement, calling it a "freak accident."

The South Yorkshire Police have since arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. They have not released the identity of the suspect, who was released on bail Wednesday.