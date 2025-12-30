Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Mass Shootings

Brown University implements campus-wide security overhaul after mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 9 wounded

University will transition buildings to card access, add panic buttons before Spring 2026 semester

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
NEW: Brown University police chief placed on leave after deadly shooting Video

NEW: Brown University police chief placed on leave after deadly shooting

Brown University has reportedly hired lawyers and placed their police chief on leave amid the looming legal battle after a custodian claims to have warned the school about a potential shooter casing the campus.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the Dec. 13 mass shooting at Brown University, school officials Tuesday announced new safety measures, including installing security cameras inside the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building where 11 students were shot, including two fatally.

In a letter to the community, Brown University Department of Public Safety interim vice president Hugh T. Clements Jr. said immediate actions will include increased public safety staffing across campus, and continued use of card access, keys or ID checks for building entry.

He added that before the Spring 2026 semester, university police will transition remaining buildings using key access to card access, expand blue-light phones with cameras, install security cameras in key locations, including the Barus and Holley building, and expand panic buttons in critical areas.

New trauma-informed safety and active-shooter preparedness training will also be offered in the spring semester.

Flowers are arranged at an outdoor memorial on a university campus.

A makeshift memorial is seen on the Brown University campus near the scene of a shooting in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BROWN, MIT SHOOTINGS MAY HAVE STEMMED FROM SUSPECT’S FAILURES, FIXATION ON SCIENTIST’S SUCCESS: REPORT

Clements, who previously served as chief of the Providence Police Department, was recently named Brown's interim public safety vice president after former chief Rodney Chatman was placed on leave following a report from The Boston Globe, which alleged a school custodian, Derek Lisi, saw the shooter at Barus and Holley weeks before the incident and alerted a security guard.

Authorities say 48-year-old Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a former Brown student, opened fire inside the elite university's engineering and physics building, killing students Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, before traveling to Boston to kill MIT professor Nuno Loureiro. Days later, authorities found Neves-Valente dead by suicide in a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire. 

Brown University mass shooting location

Interior view of Barus and Holley Room 166 on the campus of Brown University in Providence, R.I. (Kenna Lee/The Brown Daily Herald)

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Brown University for potential violations of the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act (Clery Act), which requires colleges to meet campus safety and security requirements to receive federal student aid. 

The department will also conduct an external after-action review of the incident and emergency response, and a comprehensive, externally-led campus safety and security assessment incorporating community input, according to Clements.

WHO IS CHRISTINA PAXSON? THE BROWN UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT FACING INCREASED SCRUTINY OVER MASS SHOOTING RESPONSE

"The Brown community has experienced an unspeakable tragedy," Clements wrote in the letter. "I want to say clearly and unequivocally: What happened on Dec. 13 should never happen again—at Brown or anywhere—and we must confront that imperative for our community with steadfast purpose."

makeshift memorial for the victims at Van Wickle Gate at Brown University

Visitors pause at a makeshift memorial at the Van Wickle Gate at Brown University for the victims of a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"As I step into this role, I do so fully aware that there are critical questions about the strength of our safety and security systems," he added. "Acknowledging those questions is not about assigning blame—it is about responsibility, learning and improvement. … Safety requires more than visible security. It is built through preparation, transparency, trust and partnership."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The department said it will work on improving coordination with local agencies, enhancing emergency communications and training, and reinforcing awareness of safety and emergency resources.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue