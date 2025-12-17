Who is Christina Paxson? The Brown University president facing increased scrutiny over mass shooting response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the manhunt for the perpetrator of a deadly mass shooting at Brown University enters its 5th day, the prestigious institution’s president, Christina Paxson, is facing mounting criticism for her response to the crisis.

In a Tuesday press conference, law enforcement and university officials had very little to tell the public in regard to any leads or potential motives revealed by their investigation into the shooting that left two students dead and Paxon sparked criticism online over an answer where she discussed gun violence.

"The primary point that I wanted to address before we get to questions is that Brown is deeply committed to the safety, security, and well-being of our community. And I’ve been deeply saddened to see people questioning that," Paxson told reporters amid questions about why the school has been unable to provide video of the shooter from inside the building or any concrete information about a suspect.

Many on social media took exception with Paxson’s comments.

"We understand that as time goes on, there is maybe a natural instinct to assign responsibility for a tragic event like this. Anxiety and fear is very natural, but the shooter is responsible. Horrific gun violence took the lives of these students and hospitalized others. It’s deeply sad and tragic that schools across the country are targets of violence, Brown is no exception."

"Kind of a bizarre quiet part out loud," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock posted on X . "You may be tempted to blame a violent terrorist or even a failed security apparatus when an innocent person is murdered.. but don’t forget… it’s actually the gun’s fault. These people educate our kids."

"She’s awful," Twitchy.com editor Samantha Janney posted on X. "How can any family allow their kids to attend this school?"

"A domestic terrorist attack by an unknown shooter just occurred on her campus and her primary point is how Brown is regarded?" Canadian politician and commentator Lisa MacLeod posted on X.

Paxson was also involved in a tense exchange with a reporter days earlier when she was asked 6 hours after the shooting if she knew what the students were doing in the classroom when they were shot and she answered, "I do not know."

"That’s kind of concerning," the reporter told her.

"Do you believe Brown University had the right precautions in place?" A reporter asked her in a separate exchange responding to criticism from parents surrounding the school’s security system.

"I do," Paxson responded.

Paxson is an economist who has served as Brown’s 19th president since 2012 after previously serving as the dean of the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.

Paxson earned just over $3 million dollars in 2023, according to the Brown Daily Herald , which represented a roughly 74% increase in pay from the previous year and includes various compensation arrangements in addition to her base salary of about 1.3 million.

Since her hiring in 2012, Paxson’s pay has increased over 700%, the outlet reported.

Paxson also serves as chair of the board of directors at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Paxson has waded into political waters on multiple occasions as Brown’s president, including in 2017 when she joined other university presidents in sending a letter to President Donald Trump related to immigration, and urging protection and financial assistance for DACA students.

In 2019, Paxson found herself at odds with pro-Palestine activists on campus by rejecting a BDS-style divestment platform despite a student referendum.

"Brown’s endowment is not a political instrument to be used to express views on complex social and political issues, especially those over which thoughtful and intelligent people vehemently disagree," Paxson said at the time.

In July, Brown received national news coverage for agreeing to shell out $50 million over a decade to state workforce development organizations as part of a deal struck with the U.S. government that was touted by the Trump administration as a win over DEI.

"Beyond the financial stresses of terminated and unpaid research grants and contracts, we have observed a growing push for government intrusion into the fundamental academic operations of colleges and universities, and with the stated purpose of compelling a commitment to comply with laws focused on prohibitions against antisemitism and discrimination," Brown wrote in a lengthy post at the time.

Only a few months later, when Trump’s team offered select universities a "Compact for Academic Excellence," essentially extra access to federal funding in exchange for strict limits on DEI, caps on international students, and other ideological terms, Paxson publicly refused.

In late October, Paxson hosted and moderated a sit-down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Brown’s Pizzitola Sports Center.

Earlier this year, Fox News Digital reported that Brown University under Paxson’s tenure faced criticism from student Alex Shieh, who testified before Congress that the university suffers from administrative bloat.

"According to Brown’s own disclosures, the university employs 3,805 full-time non-instructional staff," Shieh said in his testimony. "With 7,229 undergraduate students, this translates to one non-teaching staff member for every 1.9 undergraduates. These staff do not include faculty members, but rather administrators, consultants, and support staff, many in roles of unclear necessity."

Shieh urged the House Judiciary Committee to look into why his school has become so expensive, and his recommendations included subpoenaing Paxson "for testimony and documents related to administrative growth, financial aid coordination, and retaliation."

Fox News Digital reached out to Brown University for comment.

Fox News Digital Rachel Del Guidice and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this report.