Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Antisemitism Exposed

Brooklyn man allegedly shouted 'Free Palestine' in stabbing outside synagogue

Vincent Sumpter is facing a hate crime charge following Crown Heights incident

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
New York City stabbing suspect allegedly yelled 'Free Palestine' before attack Video

New York City stabbing suspect allegedly yelled 'Free Palestine' before attack

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Video captures stabbing outside synagogue in Brooklyn. (Credit: Crown Heights Shmira Public Safety)

A New York City man is facing a hate crime charge Monday after allegedly yelling "Free Palestine!" before stabbing an individual outside of a synagogue over the weekend in Brooklyn, police say. 

The New York City Police Department tells Fox News Digital that the incident involving 22-year-old suspect Vincent Sumpter happened around 2 a.m. early Saturday near the Chabad Lubavitch movement’s world headquarters in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

Police say a 33-year-old victim was "slashed in the torso" following a verbal dispute in which the younger suspect said the phrase "Free Palestine." The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, while Sumpter was arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime and assault causing serious physical injury.  

Yaacov Behrman, a rabbi and spokesman for the Chabad Lubavitch movement, told the New York Times that the victim was Jewish. 

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY BRACES FOR ANTISEMITIC PROTESTS, LOCKING DOWN CAMPUS AS STUDENTS RETURN 

Stabbing in New York

A stabbing was captured on video over the weekend in New York City's Crown Heights neighborhood. (Crown Heights Shmira Public Safety)

"This is obviously a very serious incident, and there has been a lot of antisemitic rhetoric," Behrman said to the newspaper. "I’m concerned that unless this rhetoric stops, it’s going to become more common, sadly." 

Surveillance footage taken from the scene shows two men in white shirts interacting with a third individual. That individual then lunges at the other men, forcing them to retreat. 

"The guy started to say, 'Free Palestine,' and stuff like that... Two of my friends came a little bit closer and told him to go away," a person identified as the victim’s friend told CBS New York, noting they had just finished a Friday night Shabbat meal when the stabbing took place. 

"And after a couple of minutes, the guy said, like, 'You wanna die, what's going on?'... We said nobody wants to die, go away, we're going to call the police... It was like a second – took a knife, opened it like that, and stabbed him by the stomach," he added. 

FEDERAL JUDGE RULES HARVARD UNIVERSITY MUST FACE ANTISEMITISM LAWSUIT FROM JEWISH STUDENTS 

Verbal dispute in Brooklyn

The NYPD says a verbal dispute in which the suspect said "Free Palestine" happened in the moments before the stabbing. (Crown Heights Shmira Public Safety)

The witness told CBS New York that residents in the community then chased down the suspect until police arrived. 

The victim told Israel’s Kan 11 News that "I had internal bleeding but thank God I had a miracle," according to the New York Post. 

Mark Treyger, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, wrote on X following the stabbing that "This is a dangerous escalation of the current climate we are in and it should outrage every New Yorker because it is an attack on every New Yorker.  

Brooklyn stabbing aftermath

Individuals are seen retreating after the suspect appeared to lunge at them in Brooklyn early Saturday morning. (Crown Heights Shmira Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"This abhorrent and abominable attack on a young Jewish person in Brooklyn because of his identity should not and cannot be seen in isolation," he added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.