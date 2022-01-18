Brianna Kupfer sent pal ominous text before she was stabbed to death

UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer sent a text to a friend moments before she was stabbed to death saying there was a creepy man in the luxury furniture store where she was working, Los Angeles police said Tuesday during a news conference.

"She sent a text to a friend letting her know that there was someone inside the location that was giving her a bad vibe," LAPD Lt. John Radke said. "Regrettably, that person did not see the text immediately."

A little after 1:36 p.m. on Thursday the suspect plunged a knife into Kupfer, 24, who was working as a consultant at Croft House on North La Brea Avenue.

He fled out the store's backdoor. About 15 minutes later, Radke said a customer entered the store and found Kupfer "lying on the ground, lifeless, covered in blood." Police released new footage of the suspect.

Kupfer was working in the store alone that day. The assailant entered several other shops earlier that day, and they had more than one employee, which may have played a role in why he targeted her, Radke said.

Police are offering a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Donors contributed over $200,000.

After the slaying, the assailant walked for miles in every direction through the neighborhood, Radke said. Police believe the suspect is homeless.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said the suspect is a tall, thin Black man with short dreadlocks and over 6 feet tall. He was wearing a distinctive backpack and a white face covering similar to a dust filter.