Brianna Kupfer murder: LAPD to offer $50k reward

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in tracking down the man who stabbed UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer to death in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store.

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, according to the agency's website.

A press conference announcing the reward is scheduled for 1 p.m. Detective Herman Frettlohr said authorities would release more images of the suspect during the briefing.

The 24-year-old UCLA graduate student was working as a consultant for Croft House on North La Brea Avenue when a man entered the store Thursday and attacked her with a knife.

He fled out the back door and was captured on surveillance footage walking down an alley behind the shop, police said.

About twenty minutes later a customer found Kupfer dead, lying in a pool of blood. Police said there is no known motive for the slaying.

The young woman's father is crushed and blamed progressive policies for allowing criminals to run rampant on the streets.

"We have a lot of politicians that somehow forgot about people and think the key to getting elected is to support the lowest rung of our society and to give them rights and somehow that’s the answer to getting votes," Kupfer told Fox News Monday.

The city's homicide rate is up 12% so far this year compared to last year. Violent crime has spiked in many big cities, including San Francisco and New York.

"We need to champion [my daughter] as a beacon of what's wrong and make sure that people recognize that – because it could be their children next, and it's just an impossible price to pay," Kupfer said.

The grieving father joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning to honor his daughter's memory.

Kupfer was studying design and eventually wanted to launch her own clothing line.