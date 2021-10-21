Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Brian Laundrie update: Apparent human remains consist of 'bones' found in park, source confirms

Officials have not yet said whether the remains are Laundrie’s

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Nancy Grace on human remains: 'This may very well be Brian Laundrie' Video

Nancy Grace on human remains: 'This may very well be Brian Laundrie'

Fox Nation host and crime expert Nancy Grace joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the latest in the search for Brian Laundrie, lamenting that if the human remains are discovered to be Laundrie's, 'there is no justice' for Gabby Petito.

The apparent human remains discovered Wednesday morning when Brian Laundrie's parents were searching in a Florida park consisted of "bones," Fox News has confirmed. 

A source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the apparent skeletal remains, specifically "bones," were recovered within the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday morning near belongings that appear to have been Brian Laundrie's, including a notebook and a backpack. Laundrie, now a fugitive, was last seen in mid-September when he left for a hike in the park. 

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: NO DISCREPANCY BETWEEN FBI AND PARENTS ON MISSING TIMELINE, SAYS FAMILY LAWYER

Dr. Michael Baden: Body found in Florida likely Brian Laundrie Video

"These items were found in an area that, up until recently, had been underwater. Our evidence response team is on scene using all available forensic resources to process the area," said Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa division, during a Wednesday press conference. "It's likely the team will be on scene for several days."

Officials have not yet said whether the remains are Laundrie’s, but the Laundries' attorney, Steven Bertolino, has told Fox News Digital the "probability is high."

jjj

Chris and Roberta Laundrie said Brian, 23, left his family’s North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 13 to hike in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, located alongside the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve. The Laundries' attorney had initially identified the date of Brian's disappearance as Sept. 14 before changing the timeline weeks later. 

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: FBI CONFIRMS UNIDENTIFIED HUMAN REMAINS, FUGITIVE'S BACKPACK AND NOTEBOOK FOUND

Forensic pathologist: Task to ID human remains in Laundrie search 'multilayered' Video

BRIAN LAUNDRIE SEARCH: FAMILY LAWYER ADDRESSES RUMORS PARENTS PLANTED EVIDENCE IN FLORIDA SWAMP

Laundrie and his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, left for a trip in mid-June with the plan to visit national parks in her white converted Ford Transit. The couple had met years earlier on Long Island, New York, where they grew up, and later moved into the North Port home with Brian’s parents.

Petito’s body was later discovered in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and she was later found to have died of manual strangulation. 

Laundrie is a person of interest in Petito's murder and is also wanted on separate charges of unauthorized use of her bank card. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report. 

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money