Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report.

The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest in the Long Island native’s homicide, appeared to post under the account @blaundrie1197, although it has not been confirmed, according to The Sun.

But the news outlet noted that the account shares albums with a page belonging to Laundrie’s slain girlfriend and apparently also his mother, Roberta.

VICTIM RIGHTS ADVOCATE SLAMS LAUNDRIE FAMILY'S SILENCE AS THEIR SON REMAINS MISSING: ‘WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?’

Social-media sleuths who have opined about their theories and shared their online discoveries about the mystery have focused their attention on Pinterest, where Laundrie apparently pinned a post titled, "The Opposite of Lost," the outlet said.

"Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," reads the post with an image of purple and pink clouds that appears to have originated from a missing dog flier in Oregon in 2006, according to The Sun.

"To the others I say: Join me. Bite the hand that feeds you. Vive la liberté – Pierre," it adds. It was unclear when the item was posted.

Another post in the folder titled "My Heart" contains a quote from the 1999 movie "Flight Club" that reads, "It’s only after we’ve lost everything that we’re free to do anything."

GABBY PETITO CASE: SURF SHOP OWNER IN HER HOMETOWN SAYS SHE WAS ‘SUPER KIND-HEARTED, SWEET’

About five weeks ago, a post in a folder titled "Bleak" referred to the book "Burnt Out: How to Cope with Autistic Burnout," according to the news outlet.

"Autistic burnout is when autistic people can’t do things they used to because of how little energy they have left. It takes a whole lot more energy to function whilst being autistic and do basic tasks such as remembering to eat or doing laundry," a synopsis reportedly reads.



"Burnout leaves us feeling weak and exhausted," it adds.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One user reportedly noted a disturbing post with "My Baby" inscribed on a headstone in artwork designed by Sacha Strange — and the words, "She’ll never find a sweet man like me."

It adds: "Let her go, let her go, GOD BLESS HER, wherever she may be."

Laundrie arrived back at his home in North Port, Florida, without Petito on Sept. 1. She was reported missing to police Sept. 11 and Laundrie disappeared amid a nationwide search for Petito.

Police confirmed her death was a homicide Tuesday as the search for Laundrie continues.

Click here to read more on the New York Post.