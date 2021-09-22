Victim rights advocate slams Laundrie family's silence as their son remains missing: 'What is happening here?'

Victims rights advocate Callahan Walsh slammed the Laundrie family for their silence in the Gabby Petito case, calling it "horrible" they will not answer questions regarding Gabby's death, which has been ruled a homicide. The son of former "America's Most Wanted" host John Walsh joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to question the family's lack of cooperation as their son and the only person of interest in the case, Brian Laundrie, remains missing.

FBI CONFIRMS WYOMING REMAINS ARE GABBY PETITO; LABEL CAUSE OF DEATH ‘HOMICIDE’

CALLAHAN WALSH: We don't know what he told his parents, but the fact that his parents have been uncooperative and have not answered questions by the Petito family… I mean, imagine if it was their son that was missing and Gabby had showed up in his van. They would want answers, and the fact that they're not providing any is horrible. And the fact that they've lawyered up. Look, I understand that's the advice, but come on, we've got a missing girl here whose death now has been ruled a homicide. You have your son, who this is her fiancé, he shows up without her, and you don't ask any questions? You don't ask where she is or what's been going on? If you are asking those questions and getting answers, you're not providing that to the family or law enforcement? What's going on? What is happening here?

