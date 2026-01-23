Brazilian man pleads guilty after biting, spitting on ICE officers in Hartford arrest: prosecutors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Brazilian national has pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer after a violent arrest last year in Connecticut, during which he allegedly bit one Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer and spit on another, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Luis Peterson Rohr Ferreira Borges, 25, entered the guilty plea Thursday before U.S. District Judge Vernon Oliver in Hartford, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.

The case stems from a June 25, 2025, incident in which ICE officers apprehended Ferreira Borges near Zion Street in Hartford.

Prosecutors say he resisted arrest and became violent after being taken into custody.

ICE OFFICERS INJURED AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT STRIKES AGENTS, RAMS VEHICLES DURING ARREST ATTEMPT

Once placed inside a government vehicle, he began kicking, flailing and yelling obscenities at Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers, according to prosecutors.

"As the vehicle traveled to the federal building on Main Street in Hartford, Ferreira Borges began raising and moving his leg, which was inches away from the ERO officer who was driving the vehicle, and Ferreira Borges stated he was going to kick the officer in the neck," as noted in the release.

Prosecutors say he then bit another ERO officer who attempted to restrain him and spit on the officer driving the vehicle.

WASHINGTON DEM PUSHES BILL TO BAR RECENT ICE HIRES FROM FUTURE POLICE JOBS, SLAMMING TRUMP'S 'OCCUPYING FORCE'

"Ferreira Borges then started to bite another ERO officer who tried to control him, and spit on the ERO officer who was driving the vehicle," the release noted.

Ferreira Borges has remained in custody since his arrest.

He faces up to one year in prison when he is sentenced on April 16.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued an arrest warrant for Ferreira Borges on Oct. 10, 2023, charging him with being in the U.S. in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

BLOCKING ICE COOPERATION FUELED MINNESOTA UNREST, OFFICIALS WARN AS VIRGINIA REVERSES COURSE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That warrant followed a separate September 2023 arrest on state charges, including assault on public safety personnel, third-degree assault, breach of peace, interfering with an officer and first-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias, as noted in the release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.