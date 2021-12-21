Massive brawl breaks out at Miami airport, suspects nabbed after biting cop's head

A brawl broke out at the Miami International Airport Monday night, leaving an officer with a bite injury to the head and two men arrested.

Eyewitnesses said that a passenger became upset after he was told his flight was delayed by 12 hours and then ultimately canceled, according to NewsNation . He reportedly then took the keys to an airport golf cart and refused to give them back to an employee of the airport.

The brawl broke out when the man began arguing with police and a large crowd formed.

Footage of the scene shows the crowd yelling as an officer puts one suspect in a headlock. At one point, an officer is seen pulling out what appears to be a gun.

Miami-Dade police said two suspects were arrested and charged with battery, according to a press release posted Tuesday. They were identified as Mayfrer Gregorio Serranopaca and Alberto Yanez Suarez.

One of the officers received medical attention after Serranopaca bit the officer on the head, according to police. Serranopaca was also treated for injuries.

"Like airports across the country, MIA is seeing record-high passenger numbers this winter travel season. Unfortunately, that passenger growth has come with a record-high increase nationwide in bad behavior as well, such as the incident this evening at MIA," Miami International Airport Director and CEO Ralph Cutié said in a statement following the brawl.

"Disruptive passengers face police arrest, civil penalties up to $37,000, being banned from flying, and potential federal prosecution. We have worked so hard to rebound from the pandemic and make traveling safe again, so we can visit our loved ones."

Another brawl broke out in the airport in April, which was also caught on camera and left at least one person in police custody.