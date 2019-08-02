Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony leaves intensive care

The 5-year-old who survived after he was thrown off a Mall of America third-floor balcony is reportedly no longer in intensive care, his family told FOX9 Minneapolis on Friday.

The family of Landen Hoffman says in the new update that the child is beginning "the next phase of his recovery."

“The Lord is good, and we are thankful,” the family said in the update on GoFundMe. “We are happy to report that our son is no longer in intensive care and has been moved to an inpatient, physical rehab program at another hospital to help him continue to heal and focus on the next phase of his recovery.”

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, was charged with attempted murder after his arrest in the April 12 incident. He pleaded guilty in June and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Court papers say Aranda told investigators he targeted the boy at random when he went to the mall looking for someone to kill, FOX9 reported.

Landen was at the mall with his mother and friends.

Last month the family said Landen had gone through 15 separate medical procedures or surgeries due to his injuries and "severe complications."

The latest condition update, posted Thursday, also reported that there was hard work ahead.

“Our beautiful boy has endured much already, but he is strong and his spirit remains vibrant,” the family said. “We continue to be eternally grateful for every prayer, every act of kindness and the love this world has show[n] us throughout this journey. Thank You."