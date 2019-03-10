Boy, 7, picks of bag of cocaine, Fentanyl dropped by man in Subway, police say

A man was arrested Thursday more than a year after he dropped a bag of drugs inside a Connecticut Subway store that a 7-year-old boy later picked up, police said.

Henry Marrero-Rodriguez, 47, was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and possession of narcotics/controlled substance in the Nov. 22, 2017, incident at the Subway in East Haven, FOX61 reported. The manager of the store called police that day after a customer said her 7-year-old son found a bag containing seven smaller baggies filled with white powder.

The child picked up the bag he discovered in the chip display.

“Unaware of the potential dangers it could have posed, the child began handling the bag of narcotics briefly before turning it over to his mother,” police said in a news release.

Authorities discovered the powder was cocaine and Fentanyl.

Police reviewed surveillance video that showed a man, later identified as Marrero-Rodriguez, entering the sandwich restaurant about 30 minutes before the child discovered the drugs. Marrero-Rodriguez is seen on video rummaging through his pocket to grab his cellphone when the bag of drugs falls out and into the chip display.

Marrero-Rodriguez and a woman leave the Subway, unaware the bag of drugs dropped into the chip rack.

Marrero-Rodriguez was held on $50,000 bail and appeared in front of a judge Friday. It’s unclear why it took more than a year for police to make an arrest.