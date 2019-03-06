Iowa officer exposed to suspected fentanyl during traffic stop: police

An Iowa police officer was carrying out a traffic stop over the weekend when he was exposed to an unknown substance suspected of being fentanyl, authorities said Monday.

The situation unfolded after the Fort Dodge police officer pulled over a woman Sunday evening, the department said in a news release on Facebook.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Kayla Potter, provided “false identification information” to the cop and she was ultimately taken into custody for the move as well as for driving on a suspended license, according to the news release.

“While on scene of the traffic contact, the officer handled an unknown substance before transporting the female to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC),” police said. “While transporting the female, the officer began feeling dizzy and lightheaded.”

His symptoms were so significant that the officer called for medics to meet him at the law enforcement center so he could be looked over, police said. Responding help found him “to be lethargic and unresponsive in his patrol vehicle,” according to the news release.

Video captured the moments when responders arrived to assist the officer and loaded him into an ambulance.

While en route to a hospital, the cop was administered the opioid overdose reversal drug, Narcan, and also given additional doses after arriving, police said.

“The officer quickly recovered the Narcan treatment and was kept overnight for precautionary observations before being released,” the news release said.

Although it’s not yet confirmed, authorities believe the officer came in contact with a form of fentanyl, police said.