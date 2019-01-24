Expand / Collapse search
'Botox bandits' allegedly receive $4G in procedures, flee spa: report

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Raw video: Two men are accused of stealing $4,000 dollars worth of services from BOTOX clinic

Two men who allegedly skipped out on a $4,000 Botox bill are reportedly being sought by police in California.

The men visited Sculpt DTLA, a medical spa in downtown Los Angeles, on Monday and asked to receive a Botox treatment, the spa's medical director, Dr. Benny Hau, told KCBS-TV.

One of the suspects reportedly received a Botox treatment in his forehead and near his nose, while the other suspect underwent a lip filler procedure. According to Hau, neither man inquired about the price of the procedures before receiving them.

Following the cosmetic procedures, the two men allegedly ditched the spa. Hau said one of the two men said he was going to the bathroom but never returned. The other man claimed he was going to check on his friend, but, according to the medical director, he pushed the spa's receptionist out of his way and ran from the business.

Surveillance video released by the spa shows the two walking around the store before the alleged incident occurred. The Los Angeles Police Department, which did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment, told KCBS that both men are being sought on charges of grand theft.

One of the suspects has been described as a black male in his late 20s, while the other has been described as a white male in his 30s.

