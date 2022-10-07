Expand / Collapse search
Boston restaurant asks patrons to lend a hand to help recover a stolen arm from giant skeleton decoration

The Massachusetts restaurant asked for the public's help in identifying who stole the decorative skeleton's hand

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Surveillance video catches woman stealing a giant skeleton arm from Massachusetts' restaurant Video

Surveillance video catches woman stealing a giant skeleton arm from Massachusetts' restaurant

The Wusong Road Tiki Bar in Harvard Square, near the center of Cambridge, Mass, is offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the giant skeleton arm. 

A restaurant owner in Massachusetts is asking for the public's help in getting back a piece of a large Halloween decoration that was stolen.

"Please help us catch the two who destroyed our skeleton last night October 4th at 12:00 a.m. The two were in Harvard Square in obviously looks like they had dined in Harvard Square." tiki bar and restaurant Wusong Road wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "If you know that they dined somewhere please let me know, so we can figure out who these two people are and get our arm back!"

  • Surveillance Video
    Image 1 of 2

    First, the woman is seen posing with the giant skeleton. (Wusong Road via Instagram)

  • Surveillance Video
    Image 2 of 2

    The surveillance video from Wusong Road restaurant shows the woman remove the skeleton's arm and walk away. (Wusong Round via Instagram)

Surveillance video from the Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant shows a man taking photos of a woman posed in front of the giant skeleton decoration that is on the restaurant's patio.

Moments later, the woman is seen taking the arm off the spooky decoration before taking off with it into the night.

The restaurant added that it would offer a $100 gift certificate as a reward for information that leads to the recovery of the giant skeleton arm. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 