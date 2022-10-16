Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Boston police arrest knife-wielding suspect accused of stabbing 4 people in murderous rampage

Boston Theater District attack left 4 hospitalized; suspect Daryl Diamond charged with assault with intent to murder

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Boston police made an arrest after an early Sunday morning stabbing rampage in the city’s theater district left four people wounded, including one victim who suffered life-threatening injuries. 

Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon – knife, Boston police said. No motive has been announced in the stabbings. 

The incident first unfolded at approximately 2:10 a.m. when officers assigned to District A-1 responded to a report of a stabbing that occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont. Police made an on-site arrest. 

"Officers located two adult male victims on scene, a third adult male victim self-applied to a local area hospital, and a fourth victim self-applied several hours following the incident," police said. "One of the male victims was found to have life-threatening injuries, the other three were found to have non-life-threatening injuries.  All victims are expected to survive their injuries. Following an on-scene investigation, Officers took Daryl Diamond into custody." 

This file image shows a view of the Massachusetts State House, and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge behind it, from a new condo building on Lagrange Street in the Boston Theater District on July 16, 2021. 

This file image shows a view of the Massachusetts State House, and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge behind it, from a new condo building on Lagrange Street in the Boston Theater District on July 16, 2021.  (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

No additional information was immediately available. 

