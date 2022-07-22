Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Boston-area man arrested in 'cowardly ambush' killing of New York police officer

Kelvin Vickers, 21, a Boston-area resident, allegedly fired 17 shots into an unmarked police car after hiding in a bush, killing Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
The suspected gunman who killed a Rochester, New York, police officer in a "cowardly ambush" Thursday night has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Kelvin Vickers, 21, a Boston-area resident, was taken into police custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. 

His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday morning. In a statement, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she will "do my part to seek justice and accountability" in the case. 

Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran of the force as well as a husband and father. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was shot in the lower body, Smith said Friday morning.

Rochester police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed Thursday night. On Friday, authorities said a Boston-area man had been arrested and charged with the killing. 

Rochester police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed Thursday night. On Friday, authorities said a Boston-area man had been arrested and charged with the killing.  (Rochester Police Department)

In a previous statement, Smith called the deadly shooting a "cowardly ambush," and said Mazurkiewicz and Seng "fell victim to the very violence in our community that we are trying to combat."

Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body and died after being transported to a local hospital, Smith said. Seng was shot at least once in the lower body and has been released from the hospital to recover at home with his wife and children.

Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said Vickers approached an unmarked surveillance vehicle with Mazurkiewicz and Sneg inside and fired 17 rounds into the vehicle from several feet away. 

Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire. Vickers was not shot and fled on foot. A 15-year-old girl who was inside a nearby car was grazed by a bullet, police said. 

Vickers was found a short time later hiding in a crawl space. He had a loaded .9mm handgun and the weapon is believed to be the one used in the deadly shooting, Umbrino said. 

    A Rochester, New York, police officer was shot and killed and another was injured pm July 21, 2022. (WHAM)

    Caution tape ropes off the scene of a fatal shooting were one police officer was killed and another was injured in Rochester, New York, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (WHAM)

    Police are seen investigating after two Rochester officers where injured in a shooting. One of the officers died from his injuries. (WHAM)

    A large police presence is seen in Rochester, New York, after two police officers were shot in the line of duty. One of the officers died from his injuries. (WHAM)

Police carried out six search warrants throughout the city in the hours after the shooting. Umbrino said nine weapons — including handguns and AR-15-style rifles — were seized. Police also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and nearly 100 pounds of marijuana.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.