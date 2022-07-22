Boston-area man arrested in 'cowardly ambush' killing of New York police officer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspected gunman who killed a Rochester, New York, police officer in a "cowardly ambush" Thursday night has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said Kelvin Vickers, 21, a Boston-area resident, was taken into police custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.

His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday morning. In a statement, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said she will "do my part to seek justice and accountability" in the case.

Mazurkiewicz was a 29-year veteran of the force as well as a husband and father. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was shot in the lower body, Smith said Friday morning.

In a previous statement, Smith called the deadly shooting a "cowardly ambush," and said Mazurkiewicz and Seng "fell victim to the very violence in our community that we are trying to combat."

Mazurkiewicz was shot at least once in the upper body and died after being transported to a local hospital, Smith said. Seng was shot at least once in the lower body and has been released from the hospital to recover at home with his wife and children.

Police Capt. Frank Umbrino said Vickers approached an unmarked surveillance vehicle with Mazurkiewicz and Sneg inside and fired 17 rounds into the vehicle from several feet away.

Seng got out of the vehicle and returned fire. Vickers was not shot and fled on foot. A 15-year-old girl who was inside a nearby car was grazed by a bullet, police said.

Vickers was found a short time later hiding in a crawl space. He had a loaded .9mm handgun and the weapon is believed to be the one used in the deadly shooting, Umbrino said.

Police carried out six search warrants throughout the city in the hours after the shooting. Umbrino said nine weapons — including handguns and AR-15-style rifles — were seized. Police also found hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and nearly 100 pounds of marijuana.