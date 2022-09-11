Border Patrol seizes record-breaking $12M in meth at Del Rio Port of Entry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly $12 million worth of methamphetamine at the Del Rio Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas.

The bust, which took place last week, was the largest seizure of meth in the border port's history.

Agents discovered 320 packages with 1,337 pounds of meth inside a tractor-trailer on September 5. The drugs carry an estimated street value of $11.9 million, CBP said in a press release.

"This is a massive seizure of methamphetamine, it is [the] largest in the history of the port and it reflects the steadfast commitment of our officers to the CBP border security mission and their effective application of technology, training and experience," Port Director Liliana Flores said in the release.

The seizure at the Del Rio International Bridge occurred after an agent opted for a secondary search of the tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers.

A canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination was conducted, leading to the discovery of the drugs, the agency said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure of narcotics, CBP said.