Border security
Published

Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers

CBP says the men dropped their weapons and fled when they saw border patrol agents

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News goes on night patrol with Texas DPS along southern border Video

Fox News goes on night patrol with Texas DPS along southern border

Fox News correspondent Nate Foy takes viewers to the southern border to report on migrant encounters with Border Patrol agents.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in California recently encountered a group of suspected illegal immigrants, including four who were "heavily armed," officials say. 

On Oct. 25, agents were conducting routine patrol operations deep in the San Ysidro Mountains, about a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border in California. Just before 5 p.m., agents encountered four individuals carrying AR-15-style rifles and loaded high-capacity magazines, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). 

  • AR-15 US-Mexico border
    Image 1 of 3

    The third firearm seized by agents near the US-Mexico border.  (CBP)

  • AR-15 border patrol
    Image 2 of 3

    Another weapon recovered from the encounter site.  (CBP)

  • Border Patrol Agents
    Image 3 of 3

    The first AR-15 seized by Border Patrol agents.  (CBP)

The suspected illegal immigrants were spotted around 12 miles east of the San Ysidro port of entry, one of the busiest land border crossings in the world. 

CO SENATE CANDIDATE JOE O'DEA SEES ‘OVERWHELMING’ CRISIS ON BORDER VISIT, SAYS BIDEN, DEMS ‘DOING NOTHING’

Agents notified their counterparts in Mexico who responded to assist. The San Diego Sector Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) also provided additional security. 

  • Ammunition Border Patrol
    Image 1 of 3

    Ammunition displayed on the hood of a vehicle.  (CBP)

  • Border Patrol weapons
    Image 2 of 3

    The weapons seized by Border Patrol agents. (CBP)

  • US-Mexico border
    Image 3 of 3

    The site of the encounter near the US-Mexico border.  (CBP)

Agents searched the area and recovered four AR-15-style rifles and 17 loaded AR-15 magazines. The weapons and ammunition were seized and transported for processing. 

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made. A bi-national investigation is underway to identify the individuals. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 