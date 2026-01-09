Border Patrol agent hugs protester in heartwarming moment caught on video during Minnesota operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hug shared between a Border Patrol agent and a protester showed a heartwarming moment of humanity in Minnesota as clashes over immigration enforcement rattle the U.S.

A conversation between a Border Patrol agent in full gear and an anti-immigration enforcement protester was caught on video Thursday, giving insight into federal agents' demeanor as they provide security amid rising tensions nationwide.

Speaking to the female protester, who was carrying a bullhorn and gas mask, the agent sought common ground over their shared experience of U.S. military service.

"You signed [up] to become a soldier, right," the agent asked the woman. "The purpose of the soldier is to go to war. This mission is different [with Border Patrol]. I understand, because I was in the Air Force, and I was an airman."

DEM NARRATIVE CHALLENGED AFTER DHS EXPOSES IDENTITY OF 'MARRIED COUPLE' IN CBP-RELATED SHOOTING

"Not the Air Force. They're fly boys," she quipped. "If you'd been a Marine, I would have brought you some crayons. No, listen…"

"I love you," he interjected as the pair laughed about her military jest. "I want to hug you."

"You can't do that," the woman said, looking over to the other agents.

"Oh, I could," the agent said, adding he would not mind.

"I would let you," she responded. "You can hug me. I would embrace it if you would hug me."

"I will," he said. "Come over."

DEM LEVELS 'STATE-SPONSORED TERRORISM' ACCUSATION AFTER PORTLAND SHOOTING: 'STOP F---ING WITH US'

The agent walked out of his line of formation toward the woman and hugged her as she smiled.

"We have a heart, you know what I mean," the agent said.

"Take off all that s--- and come over here," she said, drawing more giggles from the agent. "Come with me; I've got a safe house."

"I can't," the agent politely responded. "I have to retire. … In three years I'm going to retire. I want my retirement benefits."

The pair went on to discuss race after the woman made a comment about what the agent should do if he sees "a Brown-skinned person," seemingly referring to racial profiling.

The agent held out his uncovered hands, showing he was not White.

SOCIALIST GROUPS CHANT 'KILLER KRISTI' WHILE ESCALATING NATIONWIDE ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

"What are you, the force of immigrants?" the woman, who is White, countered while panning the line of Border Patrol agents. "I want all of you guys that have immigrant families to write your mother and grandmother and tell them that you love them, and you're sorry for the job you're doing. All right? They're worried about you. They are. Am I lying? No."

The encounter came one day after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, was shot and killed by an ICE agent while allegedly attempting to drive into him during an immigration operation.

Department of Homeland Security officials described the shooting as an act of "self-defense," while Democrats labeled the shooting a "murder."

While charges have not been filed against the agent for any wrongdoing, the fatal shooting, which was caught on video, sparked nationwide protests.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The discussion between the female protester and the Border Patrol agent ended with the woman urging the agent not to support ICE.

"You don't have to do this," she said. "And if you do want to stay in Border Patrol, for God's sake, quit protecting ICE."