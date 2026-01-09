Expand / Collapse search
Dem levels 'state-sponsored terrorism' accusation after Portland shooting: 'Stop f---ing with us'

The two people shot in Portland had entered the US illegally, were released under the Biden administration, DHS says

Alex Nitzberg
Border Patrol agents fired defensive shots in Portland after Tren de Aragua member tried to run them over, says DHS Video

Border Patrol agents fired defensive shots in Portland after Tren de Aragua member tried to run them over, says DHS

Fox News senior national correspondent Kevin Corke has the latest on the shooting in Portland, Oregon involving Border Patrol agents and an alleged Tren de Aragua member on 'Hannity.'

Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., accused federal authorities of "state-sponsored terrorism" after U.S. Customs and Border Protection opened fire in Portland on Thursday.

"This isn’t law enforcement, it’s state-sponsored terrorism," Bynum declared in the statement.

"Stop f---ing with us. This is the second shooting this week by agents following the orders of a wannabe dictator who is trying to take over cities and rule by instilling terror in the hearts of American people. When the President deployed his guardsmen to our city earlier this year, we told him their presence was unwelcome and unhelpful. Today, we saw just how dangerous this is — we need these goons gone. Get to steppin’," she asserted in the Thursday statement.

TWO WOUNDED IN PORTLAND SHOOTING INVOLVING FEDERAL AGENTS AFTER DHS SAYS VEHICLE ‘WEAPONIZED’ AGAINST THEM

Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum in November 2024

Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., poses for a photo on the House steps after freshman members of Congress posed for their class photo on the House steps of the Capitol on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Friday.

The shooting in Portland occurred on Thursday because someone tried to run over authorities, according to the Department of Homeland Security. 

A Thursday post on X noted that Border Patrol agents "were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua."

"When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot," the DHS post noted.

CROCKETT WARNS OF NATIONWIDE PROTESTS OVER ICE SHOOTING: ‘STATE-SANCTIONED EXECUTION’

Border Patrol patch

This photo shows a U.S. Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2019. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

DHS stated in a post on Friday that the man and woman in the vehicle had both unlawfully entered the U.S. and been released into the nation by President Joe Biden's administration.

"Yesterday, two suspected Tren de Aragua gang associates — let loose on American streets by Joe Biden — weaponized their vehicle against Border Patrol in Portland. The agent took immediate action to defend himself and others, shooting them," DHS stated in the Friday post on X.

"The driver of the vehicle, Luis David Nico Moncada is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and suspected Tren de Aragua gang member," DHS said. "He illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration. Since then, he was arrested for DUI and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He has a final order of removal."

"The passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras is a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and is associated with Tren de Aragua. She illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near El Paso, Texas, and was RELEASED into this country by the Biden administration. Since illegally entering, Contreras played an active role in a Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and was involved with a prior shooting in Portland," the post declared.

ICE AGENTS REPORT ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ 3,200% SURGE IN CAR ATTACKS LAST YEAR

Laura Ingraham steps into Minneapolis protests Video

The incident on Thursday came after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer fatally shot a driver in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them —an act of domestic terrorism. An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots," DHS said in a Wednesday post on X, noting that "The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

