California
Published

Border agents involved in shooting at San Ysidro Port of Entry: reports

By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents were involved in a shooting Monday evening at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, located within the City of San Diego, which is north of the U.S.-Mexico border with Tijuana, officials said.

A shooting occurred in a secondary vehicle inspection area, San Diego Police officer John Buttle told The San Diego Tribune. According to San Diego police and a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department incident log, the situation occurred around 7:40 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

San Diego police officers were brought in to aide Customs and Border Protection agents.

Secretary of Public Security of Tijuana, Marco Sotomayor, wrote on Twitter on Monday that San Diego Border agents had closed all lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry between San Diego and Tijuana. He later tweeted that the lanes were reopened.

Officials have yet to confirm details around the shooting. It remains unclear if border agents were being shot at or if they were the ones firing.