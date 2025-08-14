DC police announce major action on immigration enforcement after Trump's crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C., Police Chief Pamela Smith issued an executive order giving limited cooperation with federal immigration authorities on Thursday.

The move comes after the recent federal takeover of the department and the sending of National Guard troops to curb crime and homelessness in the capital.

According to the order, Metropolitan Police Department officers can now help with "sharing information about persons not in MPD custody" such as during "traffic stops" and can provide "transportation for federal immigration agency employees and detained subjects," according to NBC 4 Washington.

However, the order says personnel cannot "make any inquiry through any database solely for the purpose of inquiring about an individual's immigration status."

"Members shall not make inquiries into any person's immigration status for the purpose of determining whether they have violated the civil immigration laws or for the purpose of enforcing civil immigration laws," the order stated.

"Members shall not arrest individuals based solely on federal immigration warrants or detainers as long as there is no additional criminal warrant or underlying offense for which the individual is subject to arrest," the order continued.

The capital is considered a sanctuary city, which Mayor Muriel Bowser tried to get scrapped earlier this year, according to Axios.

"Excellent news. America’s capital city should not be a sanctuary for lawlessness," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweeted.

"MAKE D.C. SAFE AGAIN," the White House’s rapid response account posted.

The federal takeover of the police department was announced by President Donald Trump on Monday, and there’s been a heightened law enforcement presence throughout the city, including the National Guard at places like Union Station.

On Wednesday night alone, there were 45 arrests, and 29 of them were people in the country illegally, as numerous federal agencies are taking part in the major crackdown.

While the takeover has been praised by Republicans and some D.C. residents, many Democrats have been vocally opposed. The move was prompted in large part by juvenile criminal activity throughout the city in recent months.

"The Administration’s actions are unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful. There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year," D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb posted to X on Monday. "We are considering all of our options and will do what is necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents.