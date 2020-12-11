Bodycam footage captures Las Vegas officers shooting hammer-wielding burglary suspect

Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage showing a burglary suspect being shot by officers as he was about to attack an elderly couple with a hammer.

Police on Thursday identified the burglary suspect as Nathaniel Sironen, 40, who was killed in the incident.

The victims were a 73-year-old man and his 68-year-old wife, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said.

POSSIBLE HATE CRIME, TERRORISM CHARGES IN THANKSGIVING SHOOTING SPREE

He said the actions of Officers Malik Grego-Smith, 40, and Dustin Xaypanya, 25, saved the man's life. He said they opened fire when they saw Sironen about to attack the man with the hammer.

The victims live in a gated community and it was the woman who called 911 on Tuesday around 1:15 a.m. to report a burglary in progress, Zimmerman said.

FBI HUNTING ‘TOO TALL BANDIT’ ACCUSED OF ROBBING AT LEAST 16 BANKS

He said each officer fired three shots in Sironen's direction.

In the video, one officer is heard saying into his radio, “The suspect is actually inside the house,” as they approach the residence.

At the door, the officer then says, “Open the door, hurry up, open the door.”

As the door is open, the video shows Sironen coming into view with the hammer in his hand.

There are shouts of “No, no, no” followed by the sound of shots.

Police said when Sironen saw the officers walking to the door he demanded money and car keys from the victims and told the woman she was "coming with him,” Fox 5 Las Vegas reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were not hurt.