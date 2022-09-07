Body pulled from Columbia River identified as Washington man missing for over a year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A body pulled from the Columbia River in July has been identified as a Washington man who went missing over a year ago, authorities said Tuesday.

Brandon Majors was positively identified with medical and dental records and photographs on Thursday, nearly two months after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body from the river on July 7, the Vancouver Police Department in Washington state said.

The Multnomah County medical examiner notified Vancouver police on Aug. 5 that the body may belong to Majors.

Majors had been missing from Vancouver since May 12, 2021. His mother reported him missing on May 24, 2021, after last hearing from him on May 9, 2021.

Majors was last seen on the evening of May 12, 2021, in the Rose Village neighborhood of Vancouver, which he left in a gray BMW SUV, investigators have said.

About one hour after he left, police responded to reports that a BMW had driven into the Columbia River. Despite a search of the crash area, no one was located.

Witnesses told investigators that multiple people were seen fleeing the area of the BMW.

Detectives have conducted dozens of interviews, saying that many of Majors’ acquaintances believe foul play was involved. However, no one has been able to report firsthand information about what happened.

Police said that several people who Majors was last seen with have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at 360- 487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.