Washington teen missing under suspicious circumstances is found, charged with murder of mom's ex: Report

A Washington state high school football player who went missing under suspicious circumstances has been found and charged with murder.

Gabriel Davies, 16, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Pierce County records.

Pierce County authorities arrested Davies and another minor, Justin Yoon, in connection to the killing of a 51-year-old man on the 21700 block of 190th Street East in Orting, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Authorities had been conducting a welfare check on the man after he did not show up for work four days in a row.

"The man had a gunshot wound, but no firearm was nearby. Deputies called for detectives and forensic investigators to respond to the scene," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said in the post. "Detectives spent Thursday and Friday processing the scene and collecting evidence."

Police have not released the name of the victim, but sources told KING-TV that he was the ex-fiancé of Davies' mother.

On Aug. 31, Davies was reported missing.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Davies was missing "under suspicious circumstances" after the 16-year-old "left his home in Olympia at approximately 4pm … to attend football practice at Olympia High School but he never arrived."

Lt. Cameron Simper said on Aug. 31 that deputies had located "a vehicle with items strewn about, a small amount of blood inside the vehicle and a phone that had been shattered on the ground," according to FOX 13.

Authorities located Davies early on Sept. 2. He and Yoon were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.

Thurston County records show Davies had participated in a divorce case involving his parents in 2009 and a domestic violence case involving his mother and her next husband in 2013.