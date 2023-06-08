Expand / Collapse search
Body of Oregon man who went missing spreading ashes of loved one found near wooded area

Missing man may have suffered medical condition near Molalla, Oregon, officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

A 58-year-old man was found dead in Oregon on Monday after he went missing while spreading the ashes of a loved one near a wooded area, authorities said.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, had gone with his brother to an area near South Lais Road and South Dickie Prairie Road, southeast of Molalla, on Sunday, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, from the Welches area, had gone with his brother to scatter the ashes near a tree that had special significance to the family, according to officials.

The brothers, however, had difficulty finding the specific tree they had planted as children, and the two became separated, the sheriff's office said.

searchers on trail in wooded area

Search and rescue teams located the body of the missing man in a wooded area near Molalla, Oregon, on Monday evening. (Clackamas County Sheriffs Office)

After being unable to locate the missing brother, the family called the sheriff’s office for help.

search team gathered on road

The missing man had gone with his brother to spread the ashes of a loved one near a tree they had planted as children, authorities said. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Search and Rescue volunteers with the sheriff’s office and Portland Mountain Rescue launched a search in the area and found the missing man’s body late Monday evening.

search team members along road

The man's cause of death is still under investigation, according to authorities. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said it appears the man may have suffered a medical condition, though his cause of death is still under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.