Body of missing Navy vet on fishing trip found in river

The body of a missing Navy veteran from North Carolina was found in a local river Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan McClure, 35, of Weaverville, had been missing since leaving for a Sunday fishing trip. His car was later found near the French Broad River in Madison County, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

Volunteer teams searched the entire length of the river inside the county where he told relatives he was fishing over the weekend.

Authorities said McClure was fishing several miles from downtown Marshall when he went missing, Asheville's WLOS-TV reported.

McClure was a postal worker and the father of a 6-year-old son.

When the missing man's stepfather checked on McClure's whereabouts he found a chair, wallet, keys and a car on Monday morning, WLOS reported.

Weston Burgess told the station he was shaken up by the news that McClure was dead.

“It tears you up inside. It’s your child," Burgess said. "Can’t imagine not having him. So, as I say, I’m just trusting in the Lord he gives me strength to get through this."

Helicopters and drones were also used in the three-day search, according to the Citizen-Times. Authorities did not provide details about how McClure might have died, according to reports.